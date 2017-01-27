Religious leaders offer prayers for the country and for the new president

U.S. President Donald Trump sings alongside his wife, Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, during an interfaith prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington Jan. 21, the day after his swearing-in as the country's 45th president. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- One day after President Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, leaders of different faith communities -- including Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl -- gathered to offer prayers for the new administration and for the country.



The Jan. 21 interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral was attended by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, members of their families, other administration officials and invited guests.



"Bless our land with honest industry, sound learning, and an honorable way of life. Save us from violence, discord, and confusion; from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way," Cardinal Wuerl said during his prayer. "Give those whom we have entrusted with the authority of government the spirit of wisdom, that there might be justice and peace in our land."



In addition to Cardinal Wuerl, participants in the prayer service included leaders of Episcopalian and other Protestant denominations, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Mormon, Buddhist, Greek Orthodox, Baha'i and other faiths.

