NEW YORK (CNS) -- In chronicling the early history of McDonald's, "The Founder" (Weinstein) makes compelling food for thought, if not exactly a happy meal.



The drama is based on the true story of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), the traveling salesman who initially befriended the McDonald brothers, Richard (Nick Offerman) and Maurice (John Carroll Lynch), but eventually steamrolled over them. Robert Siegel's screenplay strives to set the record straight about who was actually responsible for the food service behemoth -- which today feeds 1 percent of the world's population, every single day.



The story begins in 1954 in suburban Illinois. Kroc is down on his luck selling milkshake machines to small restaurants. When he visits one of his clients, a hamburger stand in California, he is astonished by the efficiency of the operation, where orders are fulfilled in just 30 seconds.



This form of "fast food" preparation is the brainchild of the McDonald brothers, who designed the "Speedee" service system based on a streamlined kitchen, strict quality control and a strong employee work ethic. Past attempts to expand the business have failed, so the brothers are content to remain a local concern.

