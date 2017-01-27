Dennis Quaid stars in a scene with a dog named "Buddy" in the movie "A Dog's Purpose." The Catholic News Service classification is A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.(CNS photo/Universal)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- While cats are said to be blessed with nine lives, the clever canine at the center of "A Dog's Purpose" (Universal) -- voiced by Josh Gad -- guides us through his adventures over four eventful lifetimes. Repeatedly reincarnated, he (and, for one stint, she) returns in the guise of various breeds and encounters a range of human caregivers.



Although the non-scriptural concept of recurring earthly existences is kept strictly confined to the world of animals, the New Age-style philosophizing the four-legged protagonist engages in along the way may strike some viewers as a bore. That's offset, though, by his droll, dog's-eye view of the world.



During the first of his visits to the planet, as a golden retriever, he's rescued from a dangerous situation and adopted by 8-year-old Ethan Montgomery (Bryce Gheisar). Ethan's sympathetic -- but unnamed -- mom (Juliet Rylance) welcomes this addition to the household, and helps convince his reluctant (and equally nameless) dad, played by Luke Kirby, to accept the pooch, whom Ethan dubs Bailey.



Bailey becomes Ethan's inseparable companion as the lad grows into a high school football star (KJ Apa) and finds true love with Hannah (Britt Robertson), a girl he meets at a fair. Ethan's bright prospects are further burnished by winning a college athletic scholarship. But his father's worsening alcoholism casts a pall over his life -- and eventually threatens his future.

