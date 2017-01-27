Meet the spiritual powerhouses of the pro-life movement

Sisters of Life. Photo credit: Sisters of Life CNA

Washington D.C., Jan 27, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Walk along in the March for Life or Walk for Life and you will see them: a swarm of women – many of them young – dressed in long blue habits, white veils blowing in the breeze.



They are the Sisters of Life and they have a message for women and for the pro-life movement: “You are not alone.”



“We really see ourselves primarily as a spiritual entity that intercedes for and upholds the work of the pro-life movement,” explained Sr. Mary Elizabeth, SV, Vicar General of the Sisters of Life.



She also said she hopes that the pro-life movement knows that they can depend upon the Sisters’ prayers and support: “They are not alone and they have a family of Sisters who love them very much and are praying for them daily.”



Joseph Zwilling, Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of New York, where the Sisters of Life were founded, said he believes the Sisters of Life have already made a tremendous impact on the culture since their founding. “It’s about 25 years later and the Sisters of Life are growing, they’re thriving and they’re everywhere” he told CNA.



“Help Wanted: Sisters of Life”

