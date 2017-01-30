Surrounded by 'family,' U.S. cardinal takes possession of titular church

ROME (CNS) -- Flanked by the parishioners and well-wishers he called his "new family," Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, celebrated Mass at his titular church in Rome.



The cardinal formally took possession of the Church of St. Mary of the Graces Jan. 29. The church is located just a short distance from St. Peter's Basilica.



Arriving dressed in his cardinal-red cassock, Cardinal Tobin was greeted by Father Antonio Raimondo Fois, pastor of St. Mary of the Graces, and presented with a cross which he solemnly kissed before he entered and blessed the people in the packed church.



In his homily, Cardinal Tobin reflected on the Sunday's reading from the First Letter to the Corinthians (1:26-31), in which St. Paul said that God "chose the foolish of the world to shame the wise."



Telling parishioners that he may be a "foolish missionary cardinal" in the world's eye, Cardinal Tobin said that such a distinction unites Christians since throughout history God "has chosen those who are shameful and despised by the world."



"In a world that prides itself in having, in dominating others, in being fearful of others and in making selfish choices," Cardinal Tobin said Christians should instead heed St. Paul's call to "boast in the Lord."



