Trump's action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S.



Church leaders used phrases such as "devastating," "chaotic" and "cruel" to describe the Jan. 27 action that left already-approved refugees and immigrants stranded at U.S. airports and led the Department of Homeland Security to rule that green card holders -- lawful permanent U.S. residents -- be allowed into the country.



"This weekend proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history," Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a Jan. 29 statement. "The executive order to turn away refugees and to close our nation to those, particularly Muslims, fleeing violence, oppression and persecution is contrary to both Catholic and American values. Have we not repeated the disastrous decisions of those in the past who turned away other people fleeing violence, leaving certain ethnicities and religions marginalized and excluded? We Catholics know that history well, for, like others, we have been on the other side of such decisions.



