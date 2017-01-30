Home » Nation »  Trump's action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders

Trump's action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders

On: 1/30/2017By , In: Nation
  • A young girl dances with an American flag at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas Jan. 29 as women pray during a protest against a travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive action. (CNS photo/Laura Beckman, Reuters)
  • A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Jan. 28. (CNS photo/Andrew Kelly, Reuters)
  • People in New York City participate in a Jan. 29 protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban. (CNS photo/Stephanie Keith, Reuters)
  • People in Hamtramck, Mich., participate in a Jan. 29 protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban. (CNS photo/Jim West)
  • The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor is seen in August 2016. President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)
  • People in Hamtramck, Mich., participate in a Jan. 29 protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban. (CNS photo/Jim West)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S.

Church leaders used phrases such as "devastating," "chaotic" and "cruel" to describe the Jan. 27 action that left already-approved refugees and immigrants stranded at U.S. airports and led the Department of Homeland Security to rule that green card holders -- lawful permanent U.S. residents -- be allowed into the country.

"This weekend proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history," Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a Jan. 29 statement. "The executive order to turn away refugees and to close our nation to those, particularly Muslims, fleeing violence, oppression and persecution is contrary to both Catholic and American values. Have we not repeated the disastrous decisions of those in the past who turned away other people fleeing violence, leaving certain ethnicities and religions marginalized and excluded? We Catholics know that history well, for, like others, we have been on the other side of such decisions.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy