Pope encourages Knights of Malta to continue path of renewal

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- As the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis' intervention in their governance, the pope urged members to follow a path of renewal as they prepare to elect a new grand master.



In accordance with the pope's wishes, the governing council of the order accepted the resignation Jan. 28 of Fra Matthew Festing as grand master and appointed Fra Ludwig Hoffmann von Rumerstein to temporarily lead the chivalric order.



By "putting aside personal interests and dangerous ambitions," members, volunteers and benefactors of the order can better dedicate themselves to the "noble and proven mission" of defending the faith and serving the poor, the pope wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to von Rumerstein, lieutenant ad interim of the order.



"The witness of an authentic Christian life makes accompanying the sick more accepted and effective, and charity toward the poor and vulnerable people of society more fraternal," the pope wrote.



The Knights of Malta have 13,500 members, as well as 80,000 volunteers and 25,000 medical professionals providing relief and humanitarian aid in 120 countries.



Festing offered his resignation Jan. 24 at the behest of Pope Francis, who had established a commission to investigate his removal of the order's grand chancellor, Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager.

