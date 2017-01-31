Canadian bishop worries euthanasia could be seen as moral obligation

Canadian Bishop Noel Simard of Valleyfield, Quebec, is pictured in an undated photo. (CNS photo/courtesy Diocese of Valleyfield)

VALLEYFIELD, Quebec (CNS) -- Even though medical assistance in dying has been legal in Quebec for almost a year and in Canada for a few months, Bishop Noel Simard of Valleyfield has not yet come to terms with this new reality. To him, medically assisted death is just plain euthanasia.



Bishop Simard acted as a spokesman for Quebec and Canada's Catholic bishops on issues related to life. The bishops have not been able to persuade the legislators to refrain from legalizing euthanasia and assisted suicide. Despite his numerous interventions on the issue, Bishop Simard had to watch this new paradigm reshape the Canadian medical world.



"This 'medical-assistance in dying' is a threat to the foundations of our society," he said, arguing that it challenges some basic values: the way laws used to prohibit homicide and the way medical personnel are expected to treat their patients.



In the past few years, Bishop Simard has been one of the most vocal Canadian bishops on this issue. He sometimes used harsh words to express his opposition to euthanasia.



In the early 1990s, in his early years as a priest, he accompanied a score of terminally ill AIDS patients in Sudbury, Ontario. When he recalled those years, his voice became soft and muffled by emotion.

