Home » Nation »  Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

On: 2/1/2017By , In: Nation
  • Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated him to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice Jan. 31 at the White House in Washington. If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. (CNS photo/Michael Reynolds, EPA)
  • U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch Jan. 31 at the White House in Washington after nominating him to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice. If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)
  • Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife, Marie Louise, at the White House in Washington Jan. 31 as U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of the jurist to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice. If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)
  • Protesters rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington Jan. 31 against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. (CNS photo/Yuri Gripas, Reuters)
  • The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington is seen Jan. 31. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)
  • The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia poses in a 2014 photo in Colorado with Judge Neil Gorsuch, U.S. President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat that has been empty since the death of Scalia last February. (CNS photo/Glen Summers handout via Reuters)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February.

Gorsuch is a man the country needs, Trump said in announcing his nominee the evening of Jan. 31. He added that his pick for the high court already has had bipartisan support. "Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline," he said.

When Trump announced his choice at the White House, in the audience was Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late justice. One of the couple's children also was present: Father Paul Scalia, a priest of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia.

In his remarks, Gorsuch said he was thankful for friends, family and faith giving him balance. He also said he was honored and humbled to be chosen as a nominee to the nation's highest court. He described Scalia as "lion of the law" and said he misses him.

He said he respects the fact that Congress, not the courts, writes new laws. "It is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people's representatives. A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands."

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy