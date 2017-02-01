Global refugee crisis is complex, says head of Caritas Internationalis

BEIRUT (CNS) -- Many Western nations forget that their countries were built on migrants, said the president of Caritas Internationalis.



The global crisis of refugees is "a complex problem," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Philippines, said during a visit to Lebanon, "but we can't close our eyes to some of the good things they are giving to the countries that receive them, if they are given a chance."



The cardinal met with a group of more than 100 Caritas Lebanon staff and volunteers before attending a Jan. 30 meeting of the Catholic Biblical Federation, of which he is also president.



The Caritas president told the Lebanon team that he, too, "has migrant DNA" because his Chinese grandfather, at a young age, was sent to work in the Philippines due to the struggles the cardinal's widowed mother faced in taking care of her children.



Cardinal Tagle then shared some of his Caritas experiences with the group and listened to their stories and concerns.



Caritas Lebanon has more than 15 centers and shelters for migrants and refugees, 10 medical and social centers and operates 13 mobile clinics. The country with a population of approximately 4 million is hosting almost one-third that number of refugees. While the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says there are 1.2 million Syrian refugees alone registered with the agency in Lebanon, Caritas Lebanon estimates there actually more than 1.5 million, because all are not registered.



