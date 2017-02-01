'Amoris Laetitia' not up for personal interpretation, cardinal says

Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, is pictured in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Vatican's doctrinal chief said some bishops are interpreting Pope Francis' document on marriage and family in a way that is not in accordance with Catholic doctrine.



"I don't like it. It is not correct that many bishops are interpreting 'Amoris Laetitia' according to their own way of understanding the teaching of the pope. This is not in line with Catholic doctrine," said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.



In an interview published Feb. 1 with Italian magazine "Il Timone," Cardinal Muller said the interpretation of "Amoris Laetitia" falls solely to the pope or the Vatican's doctrinal congregation.



"To all these (bishops) who are talking too much, I urge them to study first the doctrine (of the councils) on the papacy and the episcopate," the cardinal said. "The bishop, as teacher of the Word, must himself be the first to be well formed so as not to fall into the risk of the blind leading the blind."

