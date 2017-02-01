German bishops say the divorced-and-remarried may receive Communion

Pope Francis meets with German bishops during their ad limina visit Vatican City Nov 20 2015. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA 11 20 15

Cologne, Germany, Feb 1, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The German bishops have published their own guidelines on Amoris laetitia allowing, in certain cases, for divorced-and-remarried Catholics to receive Communion.



The decision by the German bishops' conference comes on the heels of a similar announcement made by the bishops of Malta.



While the German bishops emphasized that access to the sacraments is a question of each individual case, the new guidelines do allow the “possibility of receiving the sacraments in these situations.”



Titled “The joy of Love, which is lived in Families, is also the Joy of the Church,” the guidelines issed by the permanent council of the German bishops' conference were released Feb. 1 and bear the subtitle “An invitation to a Renewed Marriage and Family Pastoral Care in Light of Amoris laetitia.”



The German bishops' conference's permanent council meets five or six times a year, and “each [German] diocesan bishop has seat [sic] and vote in the permanent council and can send an auxiliary bishop as his representative to the meetings.



In the document, the German bishops said that accompanying couples in crisis, divorce, and remarriage is “a great challenge and an opportunity to bring the Church and her understanding of marriage.”

