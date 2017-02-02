Catholic bishops see trouble in Trump-backed LGBT executive order

Rainbow flag. Photo credit: Guillaume Paumier via Flickr filter added CC BY 20 CNA 10 2 15

Washington D.C., Feb 1, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The U.S. bishops are concerned by the Trump administration’s decision to maintain a “troubling” Obama-era executive order that could demand federal contractors violate their religious beliefs on marriage and gender ideology.



“In seeking to remedy instances of discrimination, it creates new forms of discrimination against people of faith. Keeping the executive order intact is not the answer,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said Feb. 1.



“The Church steadfastly opposes all unjust discrimination, and we need to continue to advance justice and fairness in the workplace,” the bishops added. “Executive Order 13672, however, creates problems rather than solves them.”



The executive order is “deeply flawed” with “many problems,” they said, voicing hope the administration would be open to ways to advance conscience rights.



Signed by President Barack Obama, the order prohibits federal government contractors from sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination, and forbids gender identity discrimination in the employment of federal employees.

