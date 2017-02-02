Cardinal hosts gathering of local Muslim leaders, government officials

Related Photo Gallery



SOUTH END -- Representatives from the Archdiocese of Boston gathered with Muslim leaders and public officials Feb. 2 for an impromptu meeting to convey support and solidarity, especially in light of the recent executive order that restricts immigration into the country.



Held in the rectory of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, attendees included Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Methodios, and Director of the Islamic Council of New England Nabeel Khudairi. A number of Catholic, Greek Orthodox, Muslim representatives and faith leaders were also present.



The meeting was held just days after President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order, Jan. 27, that bans all refugees from resettling in the U.S. for four months, and all Syrian refugees from resettling in the country indefinitely. The order also blocks immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. for three months.



"We come here today to express our commitment to solidarity," said Cardinal O'Malley, speaking to the Muslim leaders.



"It is just very important that our people see us sit down at the table as friends," he said.



The executive order was heavily discussed during the meeting, with many voicing concerns about what they see as a growing climate of anti-immigrant, and particularly anti-Muslim, sentiment.

