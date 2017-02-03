CSF honored by Celtics during Catholic Schools Week

BOSTON -- The Catholic Schools Foundation (CSF) launched Catholic Schools Week by treating 75 Catholic high schoolers and their chaperones to a Celtics game on Jan. 27. For three students: Luis Heredia, senior at Cristo Rey High School, Grace Mecha, senior at Fontbonne Academy, and Christian Dardompre, senior at Marian High School, the experience was made more memorable as they had the opportunity to sit courtside and watch the team warm up before the game. They also walked onto the court before the game.



"This is really cool," smiled Dardompre. "I've never been to a Celtics game before, so for me this is more special than I could have ever imagined."



Katelyn Rota, development associate at CSF, explained that the three students were chosen from among their peers because of their exemplary grades, their leadership skills and their athletic involvement in their respective schools.



"We wanted to show them that we have noticed and wanted to honor them for what they have accomplished in high school," Rota said.



The evening began with a pizza party at the CSF offices in downtown Boston.



"Thank you for working hard every day. Thank you for choosing to go to a Catholic school. Thank you for being good role models," Michael Reardon, executive director of CSF told the students. Among the schools represented were Marian High School, Matignon High School, Fontbonne Academy, Cristo Rey High School, St. John's Preparatory School and Catholic Memorial High School.



The group then walked together to the Boston Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic. Students cheered as the Celtics beat the Magic by 30 points.



During the game, the Catholic Schools Foundation was honored as the "Non-profit of the Night," and a promotional video was shown on the big screen during halftime.



"This was a great night. I am very glad we had this opportunity to be the Non-profit of the Night, and that we were able to bring these students to the game" Reardon said.