'Life is winning again in America,' vice president tells March for Life

Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley talks to pro-life advocates carrying the opening banner of the annual March for Life in Washington Jan. 27. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.



During their respective administrations, they addressed the March for Life via telephone, but this year the event marking the Roe v. Wade anniversary had the highest-ranking government official ever to address the crowd in person.



"Life is winning again in America, and today is a celebration of that progress," the official, Vice President Mike Pence, told the March for Life rally on the National Mall Jan. 27.



"More than 240 years ago, our founders declared these truths to be self-evident -- that we are, all of us, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," he said. "Forty-four years ago, our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals, but today, generations hence -- because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in marches all across the nation -- life is winning again in America."



Pence said President Donald Trump had asked him to address the rally, which took place under a sunny sky with temperatures in the 40s. "He asked me to thank you for your support, for your stand for life and your compassion for the women and children of America."

