Local students 'Witness to Life' at March

WASHINGTON -- "It's not a vacation, it's a pilgrimage!" That was the message the hundreds of youth and young adults who traveled with the Archdiocese of Boston to the 2017 March for Life were told again and again travelling by bus to Washington, D.C.



But though it wasn't a vacation, that didn't mean there was no fun to be had.



From live music to faith-sharing and reconciliation to sightseeing, the nearly 500 high schoolers and middle schoolers who travelled with the archdiocese's Office of Lifelong Faith Formation and Parish Support experienced a number of events and activities during the three day Witness to Life pilgrimage, Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.



For many of the young people, the pilgrimage, which revolved around the Jan. 27 March for Life in Washington, began with an early morning bus ride on Jan. 26 from the greater Boston area.



Ten buses departed from the area, and, not counting brief stops during the about 10 hour ride, their first destination was in Chantilly, Va. for a Mass at St. Timothy Church celebrated by Father Anthony Cusack of St. Mark and St. Ambrose Parishes in Dorchester.



From there, the pilgrims traveled to George Mason University's Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. for the annual "Life is VERY Good Evening of Prayer."



The 10,000 seat arena was nearly full as young people from across the country gathered to hear live music, listen to renowned speakers, and for eucharistic adoration.

