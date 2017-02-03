Cardinal O'Malley issues letter of support to immigrant communities

Related Reading Catholic Charities refugee work affected by travel ban





Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley issued the following letter to all parishes in the Archdiocese of Boston, Feb. 1. The cardinal has requested that the letter, which has been translated into many of the languages spoken in the archdiocese, be read in its entirety at all ethnic community Masses, and mentioned or summarized at English-language Masses, during the weekend of Feb. 5.



My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:



In light of the present uncertainties and challenges that immigrants throughout the archdiocese are experiencing, I wish to address a few words of support and solidarity to the Catholics of our immigrant communities in parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Boston. Having spent my entire priesthood working with people newly arrived from other countries, many of whom were undocumented workers fleeing the wars and violence of Central America, I have seen up close the pain and suffering visited upon families who are forced by circumstances to live in the shadows, always fearful of discovery, and economic ruin.

