USCCB official urges Tillerson to work for two-state solution in Mideast

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The U.S. government should continue to promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and avoid actions that would undermine results, said the head of the U.S. bishops' Committee on International Justice and Peace.



Drawing on his observations from a January trip to the Holy Land, Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico, committee chairman, wrote Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and urged him to continue to work for a peace agreement "that respects the human dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians and advances justice and peace for all."



Bishop Cantu told Tillerson that Israeli settlements were an obstacle to peace.



"Settlement expansion on occupied Palestinian lands undermines a two-state solution, destroying the homes and the livelihoods of Palestinians as well as the long-term security and future of Israelis," he said.



The bishop spoke of his Jan. 14-19 visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories with bishops from Canada and Europe. In a statement at the end of the visit, the bishops said Christians have a responsibility to oppose the construction of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, because "this de facto annexation of land not only undermines the rights of Palestinians ... but, as the U.N. recently recognized, also imperils the chance of peace."



