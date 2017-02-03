Knights of Malta to continue focus on the poor, grand chancellor says

Related Video



ROME (CNS) -- The newly reinstated grand chancellor of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta said the crisis that led to the resignation of the order's grand master will remain a footnote in history that pales in comparison to the suffering of refugees and the poor.



Speaking at a news conference Feb. 2, Albrecht von Boeselager, grand chancellor of the order, said that while recent events have shown that "we are not immune to crisis in our government," the Knights of Malta will continue placing their priority on helping migrants, the poor and the marginalized.



"This crisis will be a marginal event in history. What is more at stake is the crisis we are facing in the world and the misery and the plea of the millions of people (who are) homeless, migrating and fleeing," he said.



The German nobleman's removal by former Grand Master Fra Matthew Festing was at the heart of a public dispute between the order and the Vatican.



In a statement in December, the order said Boeselager was removed "due to severe problems which occurred during Boeselager's tenure as grand hospitaller of the Order of Malta and his subsequent concealment of these problems from the Grand Magistry."



Numerous media reports have said the problems specifically regarded the distribution of condoms by aid agencies working with Malteser International, the order's humanitarian relief agency.

