Faith leaders urge communities to show care for their neighbor

Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl speaks at a gathering of local faith leaders from the InterFaith Conference of Metropolitan Washington Jan. 31 at the Cathedral of St. Matthew in Washington. The group released a vision statement for urging Washington-area communities to care for their neighbor. (CNS photo/Jaclyn Lippelmann, Catholic Standard)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A coalition of interfaith leaders from the InterFaith Conference of Metropolitan Washington gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington on Jan. 31 to announce a vision statement for religious communities in the local area.



The statement, released a day before the start of the United Nations' annual World Harmony Faith Week, "arises from (the communities') trust in God and belief that good government is exercised 'under God.'" It also called upon their belief in "our responsibility to serve humanity," which calls them into community.



The news conference opened with prayers given by Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde of Washington and Imam Talib Shareef from the Masjid Muhammad, the Nation's Mosque, who also is the conference's president. Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl of Washington and other faith leaders also were present.



Bishop Budde opened by saying, "We gather in the spirit of great friendship. ... In a moment of special need for some of our members, especially in the Muslim communities, with whom we stand with great compassion."



"This picture we have up here is a beautiful picture of our city" and of our nation, said Imam Sahreef, referring to the different religious leaders standing side by side.

