Catholic media may be remedy for challenges church faces, says CNS head

Greg Erlandson, director and editor-in-chief of Catholic News Service, is pictured in a Sept. 16 photo in Washington. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CNS) -- Catholic news media might be the remedy for three of the greatest challenges facing the church in the United States today, according to a leading Catholic journalist who spoke Jan. 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in suburban Philadelphia.



Greg Erlandson, director and editor-in-chief of Catholic News Service, delivered the Cardinal John Foley Lecture for about 50 attendees at the seminary, including Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput.



CNS was founded by the U.S. bishops in 1920 and is a partner with CatholicPhilly.com, the news website of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The international news service is based in Washington, with offices at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' headquarters.



In his talk, Erlandson recalled the words of Cardinal Foley that could be considered the mission statement of Catholic communicators. Media professionals, the cardinal said only weeks before his death in 2011, have a "sacred bond" with media consumers.



"They look to you for information, for formation, for inspiration," the cardinal said at the time, repeating a theme he had offered Catholic journalists many times in his long ministry in the church and in the Catholic press.



The cardinal was editor of The Catholic Standard and Times newspaper in Philadelphia from 1970 to 1984 when he was named to lead what was then the Pontifical Council for Social Communications at the Vatican.

