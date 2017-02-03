N.Y. Archdiocese sets five-year, $100 million goal for Catholic Charities

A homeless person holds a sign in 2014 while sitting on a sidewalk in New York. As Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York opened its centennial year, the archdiocese launched a campaign to raise $100 million by 2022 for services and opportunities for children and families, especially the poorest and most vulnerable. (CNS photo/Justin Lane, EPA)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The Archdiocese of New York opened a campaign to raise $100 million by 2022 for services and opportunities for children and families, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.



Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan announced the campaign during a luncheon Jan. 29 at 30 Rockefeller Center as part of the opening of the archdiocese's celebration of the 100th anniversary of its Catholic Charities network.



The cardinal said the funding from private philanthropy would leverage as much as $5 billion in services and revenues when combined with the efforts of individual Catholic Charities agencies.



"Happy birthday, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York," Cardinal Dolan said in his address at the event attended by about 145 people. "And thanks, everybody, for being part of this party this afternoon."



Among those attending were New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.



Cuomo said he would propose "the largest amount of funding for Catholic Charities and Catholic schools at $300 million." He also said he would proclaim April 24 as Catholic Charities Day in the state of New York, a nod to the day in 1917 that the archdiocese's charitable program was incorporated.



Earlier, de Blasio proclaimed the day Catholic Charities Day in the city.

