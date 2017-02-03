Boston Catholic groups reaffirm commitment to refugees

Catholic Charities staff attorney Kate Metcalf (far left) is among those holding signs at Logan Airport Jan. 29 offering free legal help to recent arrivals affected by new restrictions on refugees and immigrants from certain countries. Pilot photo/ Courtesy Catholic Charities of Boston

BOSTON -- Catholic organizations are reiterating their commitments to aid refugees and immigrants following President Trump's recent executive order that bans them from traveling to the U.S.



Signed Jan. 27, the order bans all refugees from resettling in the United States for four months, and all Syrian refugees from resettling indefinitely. It also blocks immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling into the country for three months.



For Catholic organizations that regularly assist refugees and immigrants, the action has prompted swift responses.



The International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC) is an international non-profit organization that works to protect and serve uprooted people around the world. It's based in Geneva, Switzerland, but has an office in Boston, which works on raising funds and awareness.



Speaking to The Pilot Jan. 30, ICMC Secretary General Msgr. Robert Vitillo reaffirmed ICMC's commitment to aid refugees and immigrants across the globe.



Since 1975, "The International Catholic Migration Commission has worked for many years with the U.S. government in terms helping refugees who are applying for resettlement in the Unites States," he said.

