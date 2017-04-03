Pope: Don't dwell on suffering, let Jesus heal you

Pope Francis embraces a man at the Wednesday General Audience March 29 2017. Photo credit: Lucia Ballester CNA

Vatican City, Apr 2, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Sunday, Pope Francis said that each of us carries some kind of tomb inside our heart, whether from sin or suffering, and we can either stay bogged down in misery, focusing only on ourselves, or we can allow Jesus to come into that place and heal it.



“In front of the big ‘why’ of life we have two paths,” the Pope said April 2, “to stay to watch gloomily the tombs of yesterday and of today, or to bring Jesus to our tombs.”



“Yes, because each of us has a small tomb, some area that is a little bit dead inside the heart: a wound, an injury suffered or done (to us), a bitterness that does not let up, remorse that returns, a sin that you cannot overcome.”



“We identify these today, our little tombs we have inside and invite Jesus there,” he said.



Francis presided over Mass Sunday in the northern Italian town of Carpi, where he was making a day trip.



Often, the Pope said, we can be tempted to hide our weaknesses and sins from God, dwelling on them. “It's strange, but often we prefer to be alone in the dark caves that we have inside,” he said.



“Instead, invite Jesus; we are tempted to always look to ourselves, brooding and sinking in anguish, licking our wounds, rather than going to him, who says, ‘Come to me you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.’”

