Committee in vote along party lines sends Gorsuch nomination to Senate

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing March 21 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (CNS photo/Joshua Roberts, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee April 3 voted to send the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.



Just before the 11-9 committee vote, which was cast along party lines, Democrats in the Senate determined they have enough votes to block confirmation by the full body.



In his opening comments as the committee convened, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman, said the nominee he and his fellow lawmakers would be voting on "is a judge's judge."



"He's a picture of the kind of justice we should have on the Supreme Court. So I urge you to join me in supporting his nomination before the committee," he said.



"Judge Gorsuch is eminently qualified," Grassley said. "He's a mainstream judge who's earned the universal respect of his colleagues on the bench and in the bar. He applies the law as we in Congress write it -- as the judicial oath says, without respect to persons. And he refuses to compromise his independence."



On March 23, one of the last days of the Gorsuch confirmation hearings, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced on the Senate floor that he would oppose Gorsuch's nomination by joining other Democrats in a filibuster. This means Gorsuch will need 60 votes to be confirmed by the Senate; the Republicans are the majority but with just 52 seats.

