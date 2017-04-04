Priest will travel with St. Jude's relic to any parish requesting a visit

This silver reliquary of St. Jude the Apostle is seen in an undated photo at the Dominican Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus in Chicago. The reliquary contains bones from the forearm of St. Jude. (CNS photo/courtesy Dominican Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CNS) -- Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with one of the 12 Apostles?



Well, all you have to do is ask and St. Jude -- or part of him anyway -- will come to you.



That's exactly what St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Oshkosh did. They contacted the Dominican Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus in Chicago, and the arm relic of St. Jude the Apostle came to them March 21, brought by Dominican Father Michail Ford, the shrine's director. Just as he did for Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison last July.



"We heard about that (visit to Madison)," said Rob Saley, who handles adult faith formation at St. Jude Parish. "We were very interested, because St. Jude is our patron here. I got in touch with (Father Mike) at the shrine." And that's how the March 21 visit was arranged.



There was an evening Mass, along with St. Jude devotions and a special blessing with the oil of St. Jude.



Since 1949, the St. Jude shrine at Chicago's St. Pius V Church, has been the home of the relic of St. Jude, one of the Twelve Apostles. It is believed to be the largest relic of St. Jude outside of Rome.



The relic bone from the forearm of St. Jude, encased in a silver reliquary, was for centuries located in Armenia in the care of the Dominicans. As religious turmoil increased in the area, the Dominicans left the area, taking the relic with them, first to Turkey. Eventually, they ended up in Turin, Italy, in the 18th century.

