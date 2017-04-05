Cardinal, other pro-life leaders praise decision to defund U.N. agency

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, is pictured in a Feb. 22 photo. Cardinal Dolan and other prominent pro-life leaders praised the U.S. State Department's April 3 announcement that it would no longer contribute to the U.N. Population Fund. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairman of the U.S. bishops' pro-life committee and other prominent pro-life leaders cheered the U.S. State Department's April 3 announcement that it would no longer contribute to the U.N. Population Fund because of the agency's involvement in China's Population and Family Planning Law, long known as the "one-child policy."



"This is a victory for women and children across the globe, as well as for U.S. taxpayers," said Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities.



"We are so grateful to the Trump administration for taking this important action to end U.S. support for UNFPA so long as it remains committed to China's coercive abortion and sterilization programs," he said in a statement released April 6.



According to an AP report, the $32.5 million the U.S. is withdrawing from the U.N. Population Fund, known as UNFPA, will instead go to the U.S. Agency for International Development for maternal health and non-abortion reproductive health programs and efforts to end practices such as genital mutilation.

