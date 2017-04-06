Mass thanks those serving in Child Protection Ministries

Bishop Mark O'Connell celebrates the special Mass of Thanksgiving for those serving in Child Protection Ministries at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton April 1, 2017. Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

NEWTON -- Marking the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Archdiocese of Boston held a special Mass for those working in Child Protection Ministries at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish in Newton, April 1.



Celebrated by Bishop Mark O'Connell, auxiliary bishop of Boston and judicial vicar for the archdiocese, the Mass of Thanksgiving for those serving in Child Protection Ministries saw songs sung by the archdiocese's Black Catholic Choir and a youth choir from St. Edith Stein Parish in Brockton. While attendance was dampened by a weekend storm that brought snow and icy roads to much of the region, those who did attend were grateful for the Mass.



"I think it's important for some of us that are out here on the forefront or others in the background to come out and start talking about this. To come out and say 'Yes, we've made some grave mistakes in the past, but we're doing some good to make sure the past never happens again,'" said Moises Rodrigues, a child protection specialist with the archdiocese.



"I was glad some folks came from other parts of the diocese to help us usher in the child protection month," he said.



In his homily, Bishop O'Connell thanked those in attendance for their continued work in helping to keep children safe.

