Priests briefed on current immigration issues

Catholic Charities' director of Refugee and Immigration Services Marjean Perhot speaks at the archdiocese's Pastoral Center April 3. Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

BRAINTREE -- Priests from across the Archdiocese of Boston gathered at the Pastoral Center in Braintree to attend an informative presentation by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston on the Trump Administration's executive orders concerning immigration and refugees.



The presentation was largely led by Catholic Charities' director of Refugee and Immigration Services Marjean Perhot, who detailed the administration's three orders pertaining to refugees and immigration and offered advice to pastors on how to handle the new orders.



Father Bryan Hehir, cabinet secretary for Health and Social Services of the archdiocese, served as moderator during the presentation, fielding questions from the number of priests gathered there and offering words of welcome.



With the help of informational slides, Perhot spoke about the executive orders on border security and enforcement, on interior enforcement, and on refugees and travelers. She noted that the first two orders put an emphasis on preventing undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S. and deporting those already in the country.



The third, currently blocked by federal courts, would see the number of refugees able to be resettled in the country drastically lowered, and the implementation of a travel ban that would block people from certain countries from entering the U.S. for a set number of days.



Perhot also explained the differences between a refugee and an immigrant.

