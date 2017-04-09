Love Jesus in all who suffer, pope says on Palm Sunday

Pope Francis holds palm fronds as he celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 9. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Jesus does not ask that people only contemplate his image, but that they also recognize and love him concretely in all people who suffer like he did, Pope Francis said.



Jesus is "present in our many brothers and sisters who today endure sufferings like his own -- they suffer from slave labor, from family tragedies, from diseases. They suffer from wars and terrorism, from interests that are armed and ready to strike," the pope said April 9 as he celebrated the Palm Sunday Mass of the Lord's Passion.



In his noon Angelus address, the pope also decried recent terrorist attacks in Sweden and Egypt, calling on "those who sow terror, violence and death," including arms' manufacturers and dealers, to change their ways.



In his prayers for those affected by the attacks, the pope also expressed his deepest condolences to "my dear brother, His Holiness Pope Tawadros, the Coptic church and the entire beloved Egyptian nation," which the pope was scheduled to visit April 28-29.



At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured April 9 in an Orthodox church north of Cairo as Coptic Christians gathered for Palm Sunday Mass; the attack in Sweden occurred two days earlier when a truck ran through a crowd outside a busy department store in central Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15 others.



The pope also prayed for all people affected by war, which he called, a "disgrace of humanity."

