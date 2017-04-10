New Supreme Court justice says he's humbled by call to serve high court

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- After he was sworn in for the U.S. Supreme Court in a public ceremony at the White House Rose Garden April 10, Justice Neil Gorsuch said he would be "a faithful servant of the Constitution" and of the laws "of this great nation."



Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, for whom Gorsuch once clerked, administered the oath to the court's 113th justice. At 49, the former federal appeals court judge from Colorado is the youngest justice to serve on the court in 25 years.



Earlier in the day, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath in a private ceremony inside the Justices' Conference Room at the court.



President Donald Trump praised, saying Gorsuch "will go down in history as one of the truly great justices in the history of the U.S." He said his now-confirmed nominee to the court will render his judgments "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."



Gorsuch, who also clerked for the late Justice Byron White, a fellow Coloradan, fills the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year.



In his remarks in the Rose Garden, Gorsuch said he felt humbled by being called to serve on the nation's highest court and he told his former law clerks he was grateful for their service. "Your names are etched in my heart forever," he remarked.



Thanks for signing up!