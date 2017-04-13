From Cardinal Seán's blog

'Wednesday, we had our annual gathering with the major superiors of women religious orders in the archdiocese for a lunch and a time of dialogue.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

Last Saturday (4/2), I went to Fordham University, where I was invited to celebrate one of a series of special Masses held to celebrate the university's 175th anniversary.



Fordham is one of the largest and oldest Catholic universities in the country. It was originally founded in 1841 by the first Archbishop of New York, Archbishop John Hughes as St. John's College. Originally, the seminary of the Archdiocese of New York was located within the University.



Archbishop Hughes was bishop at a very difficult time in the history of the Church in New York City, a time of great immigration and anti-Catholic Nativist opposition. He was a very forceful character and, in fact, he was often referred to as "Dagger John."



Shortly after he founded the university, he turned it over to the care of the Jesuits who have led the university ever since. Father Joseph McShane, S.J. is the president of the university and concelebrated Mass with me along with a number of Jesuits from the community there.



The chapel is one of the school's first buildings and the altar there was originally at St. Patrick's Cathedral.



I was so pleased that I was able to see Dan Negrea and his family at the Mass. They are close friends of mine -- I celebrated their wedding and baptized all of their children, and now two of those children are students at Fordham.



Major superiors gathering

