Home » Local »  Ordination class of 2017: Deacon Jason Giombetti

Ordination class of 2017: Deacon Jason Giombetti

On: 4/14/2017By Donis Tracy Pilot Correspondent , In: Local

Deacon Jason Giombetti Pilot photo

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

This is the third in a series of articles profiling each of the eight men who will be ordained to the priesthood by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley on May 20.

Deacon Jason Giombetti grew up with a profound knowledge of God's unconditional love.

"When I was very young, my mother sat me down and said, 'There is nothing you could ever do that could make your father or I not love you,'" he recalled. "This example of unconditional love really shaped me -- made me understand as a young boy what God's love really meant."

Growing up as an only child, Deacon Giombetti was always very involved at St. Cecilia Church in Ashland, his childhood parish. As a little boy, he would often attend Mass with his grandmother, memories he cherishes to this day.

"When I was in the first grade," he recalled, "I was at Mass and I looked at the priest and then at my mother and said, 'I want to be a priest when I grow up.' That was the first time I remember thinking about the priesthood, but then again, I was only six or seven, so I don't think anyone took it seriously."

While a student at Ashland High School, Deacon Giambetti began to earnestly consider entering the seminary, but obeyed his father's wishes that he attend college before entering the seminary.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy