ICSF Dinner Gala raises over $3 million to support Catholic school scholarships

BOSTON -- Januario Carreiro, a senior at Marian High School in Framingham, has the opportunity to attend some of the best universities in the country. Yet, that opportunity never would have been possible, he said at 27th annual Inner-City Scholarship Fund (ICSF) Dinner Gala, April 6, if it wasn't for his parents' sacrifices and a scholarship to attend Marian through ICSF.



Held at the Boston Marriot Copley Place, the 2017 dinner gala was attended by hundreds of people to benefit ICSF, a scholarship program overseen by the Catholic Schools Foundation. The gala saw the program surpass its fundraising goal of $3 million, funds that will be used to provide partial scholarships to inner-city schoolchildren attending Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston.



Attendees of the event were greeted by students from local Catholic schools, who demonstrated some various new programs, projects, or accomplishments they and their schools are working on, before the dinner and a speaking program.



"I speak for the over 4,000 ICSF Scholarship recipients in elementary and high schools across Eastern Massachusetts when I say this scholarship changed our lives," said Carreiro, the student speaker for the night.



Born in Brazil, Carreiro moved to the U.S. when he was five years old. He didn't speak any English, but attended a bilingual public school in Framingham and picked up the language quickly with encouragement from his parents.



