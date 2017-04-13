Seaport shrine to be dedicated April 22

SOUTH BOSTON -- After years of planning and construction, Our Lady of Good Voyage Shrine will be dedicated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley the Saturday after Easter.



During an afternoon Mass on April 22 the cardinal will consecrate the altar and dedicate the new shrine, which will be the first Catholic church to be built within the city of Boston in more than 50 years. Because of the limited capacity of the shrine -- about 250 -- the Mass of dedication and consecration will be a ticketed event.



The new shrine will begin offering regular Masses on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 23, although the doors will be open during the day starting on April 21 for curious passersby.



The shrine has been under construction since the summer of 2015 following a ground breaking ceremony in late 2014. Once opened, it will replace the present one-story red brick chapel that has stood for over 60 years on Northern Avenue. Originally, planned as a chapel as well, the new Our Lady of Good Voyage will instead by dedicated as a shrine.



Initially, the schedule of the shrine will include Masses at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily Mass, Monday through Friday, will be offered at 7 a.m. and at 12:10 p.m., according to the rector of the shrine, Father Jim Flavin.



Confession will be available for around six hours each day and a priest will be available for much of the day.



