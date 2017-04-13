NEW YORK (CNS) -- Grown viewers willing to kick reality to the curb will have fun with the preposterous but lively auto-themed action adventure "The Fate of the Furious" (Universal).



Dicey moral values and a high mayhem quotient, however, mean this seventh sequel to 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" is not a film for impressionable youngsters.



In a twist on the franchise's central theme of staunch solidarity among the members of the self-proclaimed "family" of car racers who populate it, this installment finds their leader, Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) turning on his friends and working against them. He does so, however, only under duress.



Dom is being blackmailed by elusive criminal mastermind Cipher (Charlize Theron), though the exact nature of her leverage over him remains hidden for quite a while. Since Cipher's mad cyber skills keep her virtually untraceable, Dom's erstwhile allies, including his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and former federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), have their work cut out for them in hunting her (and Dom) down.



They're helped by ultimate undercover agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) and his comically unseasoned sidekick, Eric Reisner (Scott Eastwood). Mr. Nobody also brings the team's former adversary, rogue and now-imprisoned British special forces veteran Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), on board.



