Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, lifelong Catholic, dies at 84

PITTSBURGH (CNS) -- Dan Rooney, a beloved Pittsburgh icon as longtime chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers, died April 13 at age 84 after a brief illness.



He was remembered by sports figures and church leaders alike for his humility and leadership.



In his nearly eight decades with the Steelers, the team won six Super Bowl titles. Rooney also served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.



Pittsburgh Bishop David A. Zubik, who knew Rooney for 30 years and spent time with him before he died, said the Catholic football team executive "had business smarts, but more importantly, was very much quintessentially a Pittsburgher and was very humble about everything the Steelers were able to do."



Steelers players, reacting on social media to Rooney's death, similarly mentioned Rooney's humility.



The bishop, who spoke to the local CBS affiliate, KDKA-TV, April 13, said Rooney modeled his father, Art Rooney, founding owner of the Steelers.



"There's no question about it, Dan was really a beautiful reflection of his dad," he said.



The father and son were both inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- Art Rooney in 1964 and Dan Rooney in 2000. The third-generation Rooney, Art Rooney II, one of nine children of Dan and Patricia Rooney, has been president of the Steelers since 2003.



Thanks for signing up!