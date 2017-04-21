NEW YORK (CNS) -- The few adult viewers for whom it's suitable might be tempted to nickname the feverish domestic drama "Unforgettable" (Warner Bros.) "Wifie Dearest."



That's because Tessa Connover (Katherine Heigl), the obsessive, perfectionist ex-spouse at the center of the film's action, continually calls to mind Faye Dunaway's fuming, rage-prone persona as Joan Crawford in 1981's "Mommie Dearest."



It's not the use of wire hangers that has Tessa seething, though. Rather, it's the prospect of her milquetoast former husband David's (Geoff Stults) forthcoming marriage to his live-in girlfriend, Julia Banks (Rosario Dawson).



By purloining Julia's cellphone -- shared custody of young daughter Lily (Isabella Kai Rice) gives Tessa access to the new couple's household -- Tessa conveniently discovers that her rival has an abusive ex-boyfriend named Michael Vargas (Simon Kassianides). Impersonating Julia online, she reconnects with the brute, and it's not long before she's planning to frame Julia for his murder.



That may sound like a spoiler, by the way. But in fact, the movie opens with a battered and bewildered Julia being interrogated over the crime, then switches to a prolonged "how did we get here?" flashback.



