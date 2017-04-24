Portuguese businessman sends free Fatima statues throughout world

One of the more than 1,000 statues of Our Lady Fatima that retired Portuguese businessman Jose Camara has sent to parishes around the world is seen in Cape Town, South Africa. (CNS photo/Gunther Simmermacher)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CNS) -- Every time Jose Camara thinks his ministry is completed, somebody else needs a statue of Our Lady of Fatima to spread the devotion.



Camara, a retired Portuguese businessman, has donated more than 1,000 of the statues, handmade in Fatima, to parishes around the world since January 2013. He even covers the cost of transport, including to South Africa, Madagascar, Australia and the United States.



"I started out just over four years ago with the idea of offering 12 handmade statues of Our Lady of Fatima -- one for each apostle -- to parishes in South Africa, where I lived for many years," Camara said.



In the first week after his offer was publicized in South Africa's Catholic weekly, The Southern Cross, he received 63 applications.



"Now I have sent more than a thousand statues to parishes, schools, convents, Catholic movements, prisons and so on -- and even to some individuals -- all over the world," said Camara, who now lives in Cascais, about 20 miles west of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.



He has sent statues to more than 30 countries: throughout Africa and to the Holy Land, India, the Philippines, Australia, Great Britain, Germany, Guatemala, the United States -- even to parishes in Portugal. Some of the destinations are remote, such as Reunion Island and Mauritius.



And every time he decides his task is finished, a new email reaches him from regions that need of Our Lady of Fatima.

