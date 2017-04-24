Judge John Noonan remembered for recognizing common humanity of all people

Judge John T. Noonan Jr. gives the commencement address in 2009 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Noonan, a member of the U.S Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit for 31 years, died April 17 at age 90. (CNS photo/Matt Cashore, University of Notre Dame)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Senior Judge John T. Noonan Jr., a member of the U.S Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit for 31 years who died April 17 at age 90, grew up in a world of privilege but always took into account the common humanity that binds people together when he decided cases, said a Boston College professor who worked as a law clerk for him.



"He recognized the law for what it was. He always looked at the person and tried to consider their situation," said Cathleen Kaveny, Darald and Juliet Libby professor of theology and law at the Jesuit-run school, who worked with Noonan at the court's San Francisco offices from 1991 to 1992.



"That was his Catholic faith, that we're all made in the image of God," she said.



Kaveny dedicated her 2016 book, "Prophecy without Contempt: Religious Rhetoric in the Public Square," to Noonan, saying he was "a model of practical reasoning and prophetic insight."



Jesuit Father David Hollenbach, Pedro Arrupe distinguished research professor in the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, joined Kaveny in describing the jurist as a brilliant scholar who understood history and the historic development of Catholic thought on a number of moral and ethical issues.

