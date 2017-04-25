French bishops offer divided voters guidelines on presidential runoff

Related Video



PARIS (CNS) -- A few hours after the announcement of the winners of the first round of the French presidential election, the French bishops' conference published a reflection on voting in the final round.



On April 23, Emmanuel Macron, founder of En Marche!, a center-left political movement, and Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, won the first round. They will face off May 7, when voters will choose who will be president for the next five years.



As they have throughout the election campaign, the bishops did not endorse a candidate by name, but gave Catholics "elements for discernment."



Msgr. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, conference general secretary and the bishops' spokesman, signed the statement, which said society must rely on "the search for common good" and "efficient solidarities."



"The state must integrate solidarity in ... society and concretely apply its preoccupation for the poor, the elderly, the disabled, the unemployed. To neglect the most fragile is to divide society," the statement said. It stressed the need to manage the tension between a "no-control liberalism" and the preservation of "social protection mechanisms."



The statement also mentioned as important the welcoming of migrants and the need to have European peoples better adhere to the European project.



"Today, the main risk would be to renounce fighting for the future and to yield to fatalism," the bishops said.

