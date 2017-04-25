Court rules Saskatchewan cannot fund non-Catholics in Catholic schools

The exterior of Bethlehem Catholic High School is seen in an undated photo in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Queen's Bench Justice Donald Layh ruled April 21 that the government of Saskatchewan is violating a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by funding non-Catholic students who attend Catholic schools. (CNS photo/courtesy Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools)

REGINA, Saskatchewan (CNS) -- A judgment in a 12-year-old court case has sent shock waves through Saskatchewan's Catholic education community and left Regina Archbishop Donald Bolen "disheartened."



Queen's Bench Justice Donald Layh ruled April 21 that the government of Saskatchewan is violating a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by funding non-Catholic students who attend Catholic schools.



Recognizing his ruling will have repercussions, Layh gave the province until June 30, 2018, to end the practice.



The Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association said it was "obviously disappointed" with the decision and would consider an appeal.



"We'll take some time to go over the 230-page decision, consult with our lawyers and process what this means for the division, for Catholic education in Saskatchewan, and for all of the families who choose Catholic education," said an association statement.



"This has already been a 12-year journey, instigated by the public boards, and we don't have much of an appetite to spend more on legal defense. However, we have an obligation to stand up for the constitutional rights of separate school divisions, so we are giving serious consideration to an appeal. In the event of an appeal, a final decision would be a long way down the road."

