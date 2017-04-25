Ontario bishops share concerns with pope, especially on euthanasia

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Like the two groups of Canadian bishops that preceded them, the bishops of Ontario said their meeting with Pope Francis was time spent with a brother bishop with similar joys and challenges in his pastoral work.



The 21 Ontario bishops making their "ad limina" visits to the Vatican spent almost two hours talking with Pope Francis April 25. The visits "ad limina apostolorum" -- to the threshold of the apostles -- are a combination of a pilgrimage to the tombs of Sts. Peter and Paul and meetings with the main Vatican offices to exchange information, insights and ideas.



The meeting with Pope Francis was an informal exchange of concerns and signs of hope -- and at least one joke told by Pope Francis that Bishop Ronald Fabbro of London and Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton declined to share with Catholic News Service. But it was funny, they said.



The serious matters discussed during the meeting ranged from Canadian Catholic Church relations with the country's indigenous communities to immigration and from the persecution of Christians around the world to the introduction of medically assisted suicide in Canada.



