Court's death penalty vote will impact current stayed executions

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- How the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case examining whether a mentally ill criminal defendant is entitled to defense by an independent mental health expert will have an immediate impact.



When the Arkansas Supreme Court stayed the executions of two of the eight men slated for April executions, Don Davis and Bruce Ward, it said it was awaiting guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McWilliams v. Dunn, the case it heard April 24.



The U.S. Supreme Court is re-examining the 1986 death sentence of James McWilliams, who was convicted of raping and killing an Alabama convenience store clerk in 1984. Just days before his sentencing, a court-appointed psychologist prepared a report on his mental state.



During oral arguments, the court seemed evenly divided as it examined whether an Alabama death-row inmate should get a new sentencing hearing because he did not have a mental health expert during his sentencing trial more than 30 years ago. The practice of having a mental health expert on hand during sentencing has become more common in recent years.



The Supreme Court justices were asked to give further interpretation of the court's 1985 decision in Ake v. Oklahoma, which said defendants have the constitutional right to the appointment of a mental health professional at the state's expense to help prepare an insanity defense.



Thanks for signing up!