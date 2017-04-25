Pakistani archbishop: Increased security leads students to feel unsafe

Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, speaks during an April 20 forum at the National Press Club in Washington. Speakers at the forum released the findings of a study on responses to Christian persecution. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Children attending Catholic schools in Pakistan must walk through a gate with two armed guards and into a compound surrounded by 8-foot walls.



"It looks like schools are becoming a prison," Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, told Catholic News Service.



The Pakistani government provided security for all churches in Pakistan on Easter, he said. But after a series of attacks on churches in the past several years, the government also gave churches an ultimatum to provide their own security, he said.



Most churches and schools already had 4- or 5-foot walls around them, he said, but the government said the "walls must be 8 feet high, plus razor wires -- not barbed wires -- on top." The buildings had to have closed-circuit TV cameras and armed security guards, he said.



"It's a big, big financial burden," the archbishop said. He told CNS the church turned to international aid agencies, including Aid to the Church in Need and German Catholic agencies, for funding for the project, which is almost complete.



The archbishop visited the United States as a guest of Aid to the Church in Need to address a Washington symposium on religious persecution. He spoke to CNS April 21 about security and the challenges of helping young people in Pakistan, where Christians are only about 2 percent of the population.

