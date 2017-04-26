After Easter, Chileans on horseback take sacraments to homebound

COLINA, Chile (CNS) -- The priests and helpers came on horses and bicycles carrying red, white and blue Chilean flags and metal crosses. Their mission: to pray and give Communion to the old and infirm, parishioners who could not get to church on Easter Sunday.



In Chile, it is known as "La Fiesta de Cuasimodo" (Quasimodo's Festival), and it takes place every year on the Sunday after Easter, Divine Mercy Sunday.



This year on April 23, Santiago Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati and 4,000 other helpers went to the foothills of the Andes, to the city of Colina, about 20 miles north of Santiago, to help the elderly and sick. They visited about 100 households. The volunteers are known as Quasimodists, and they come from different parts of the community.



Contrary to popular belief, Quasimodo has nothing to do with the character in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," nor is it the name of a saint or holy person. Instead, it is thought to date back to the Latin used in Catholic ceremonies. The first words used in the service that starts the celebrations are "quasi modo geniti," which means "like children who are newborn."



Whatever the origin, the time-honored festival brings joy and peace to many parishioners.



One of them, 76-year-old Orfelina Contreras, suffers from osteoarthritis, a disease that makes it impossible for her to attend Mass.



Thanks for signing up!