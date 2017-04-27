Justice Department holds on to Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate

Related Reading Trump administration will continue defending HHS mandate in court





WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Groups that legally challenged the Affordable Care Act's contraception requirement for employers still do not have clear direction on how to move forward because nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court sent their cases back to the lower courts, the Justice Department still is appealing some of them.



On April 24, the Justice Department asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals for 60 more days to essentially pause the ruling in favor of East Texas Baptist University and several other religious groups that had objected on moral grounds to providing contraceptive coverage in their employee health plans.



In its petition to the Fifth Circuit, the Justice Department said it was asking for more time because the issues "presented by the Supreme Court's remand are complex" and a several department positions remain unfilled.



But the request is a particularly surprising move for religious groups who were confident the mandate would be done away with under the Trump administration, especially because he promised that during his campaign.



"The government should dismiss its appeals right away. If they are against the mandate, there's no reason to continue pushing these appeals," said Eric Rassbach, deputy general counsel at Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

