From Cardinal Seán's blog

... That night, was, of course, the Easter Vigil at the cathedral. It was a beautiful celebration, with the blessing of the fire, the renewal of baptismal vows, and Brother Will Terrazas, our deacon, sang the Exultet very beautifully. The Easter Vigil is traditionally a time when new Catholics are welcomed into the faith. This year, we were very blessed to have 11 baptisms and three professions of faith.



Other vigils



This year, the Latin liturgical calendar also coincides with the calendar of the Eastern Churches, so I had the opportunity to attend two more vigils that night.



In our own cathedral, we had the Ge'ez Rite Ethiopian-Eritrean Catholics celebrating their Easter Vigil. So, I went to greet them after our vigil.



And then I went to join Metropolitan Methodios as he celebrated the Easter Vigil for the Greek Orthodox. I was very honored to be asked to proclaim the Easter Gospel and have an opportunity to say a few words to the people.



Easter Mass



On Easter Sunday (4/16), I celebrated the 11:30 a.m. Mass at the cathedral. It was standing room only and I would say there were about 2,500 people in all. And, because the next day was Patriots' Day, which of course also means the running of the Boston Marathon, at the end of the Mass we had a blessing of the runners.



Lantern Awards

