What pro-life Democrats have to say after being majorly shunned

Washington, D.C. (CNA) -- When the leader of the Democratic party pulled an about-face this week, claiming that support for abortion was a non-negotiable part of the platform, pro-life Democrats were utterly dismayed.



"It was just stunning to see," Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America, told CNA.



Day was referring to DNC chair Tom Perez supporting a Democratic mayoral candidate in Nebraska who had in the past embraced pro-life positions -- and then the next day saying there was no room in the Democratic party for pro-life politicians.



"Pro-life Democrats are deeply concerned about this extreme position that the Democratic Party has taken and this non-negotiable position," she said.



Last week, former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and DNC chair Tom Perez publicly supported the Democratic candidate for mayor of Omaha, Neb., Heath Mello.



Mello had supported abortion restrictions in the past as a state senator. According to The Nation, Mello co-sponsored a bill in 2009 that mandated doctors to inform pregnant women of their option to view an ultrasound, and also voted for a 20-week abortion ban, a ban on abortion funding in health plans on the exchanges of the Affordable Care Act, and a law requiring the consent of one parent for minors to have abortions.



